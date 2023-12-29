Tyrese Haliburton enters point god territory during the Pacers' win.

Tyrese Haliburton was doing everything for the Indiana Pacers. Monster performances from Andre Drummond, Patrick Williams, and DeMar DeRozan put up big numbers for the Chicago Bulls such that they could retaliate. But, it was just not enough for them to outgun the infectious outburst of the rising point god. His output was so impactful that he joined a list of dime-droppers like Chris Paul in a very exclusive list.

Tyrese Haliburton just notched 20 points and dropped 20 dimes without committing a turnover at the expense of the Bulls. This makes the Pacers star only the fifth player in NBA history to have notched the feat, per StatMuse. He now has his name etched in the annals of greatness alongside Chris Paul, Kevin Porter, Rickey Green, and John Lucas. All of them had extremely proficient careers as team leaders and floor generals.

His ability to make his teammates better is understated. The Bulls saw five players score 15+ points like Patrick Williams and DeMar DeRozan among others. But, it was different for the Pacers due to Haliburton's prowess in dominating the field. Six players were able to reach double-digit scoring numbers. Andrew Nembhard could have been the other addition but he was just two points short. Obi Toppin, on the other hand, could have scored a lot but his rebounding took priority which netted the Pacers 12 boards.

This is not the last time that Haliburton will lead the Pacers with an insane stat line. It might only be the beginning of his rise to stardom as well.