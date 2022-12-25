By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Tyrese Haliburton heard the slander. The Indiana Pacers guard has played like a man possessed in his last two contests ever since former NBA veteran-turned-broadcaster called him a “wannabe All-Star” in their 109-106 loss to New York Knicks three games ago.

Since falling to the Knicks, Haliburton has poured in 33 points in a big-time win over the Boston Celtics followed up by a 43-point eruption with the game-winning three serving as an exclamation point.

Tyrese Haliburton has 76 points and 16 threes in two games since being called a "wannabe fake All-Star". The Knicks are 0-2 in that span. pic.twitter.com/jUN3gdSgaQ — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 24, 2022

It’s no coincidence he balled out for a career-high after Wally Szczerbiak’s comments went viral. His recent Instagram post proves it as he left a subtle warning for anyone planning to overlook him again in the near future.

“last pic,” Tyrese Haliburton captioned on his IG post. The final frame featured a screenshot of lyrics from the Drake track “Jorja Interlude” focused on the line, “So watch how you speak on my name, you know?”



It’s not hard to make an argument for Tyrese Haliburton as a bona fide All-Star. With the Pacers above .500 through Christmas after many saw them as a potential cellar dweller, he more than deserves as slot for operating as the engine of the team.

He’s averaging 20.7 points per game on stellar splits of 48.1 percent from the field, 40.5 percent from beyond the arc, and 87.8 percent from the free throw line. His greatest impact is with his passing, serving up an NBA-leading 10.5 assists per game.

With his scorching two-game stretch, he reminded everyone that he can get a bucket if he needs too, as well. Wally Szczerbiak, take note.