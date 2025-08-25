Los Angeles Laker star LeBron James was among those who closely watched the final of the FedEx Cup at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta on Sunday. When Tommy Fleetwood captured the championship with a three-stroke win, James expressed his excitement.

The Lakers forward took to X to congratulate Fleetwood for finally claiming his first-ever win on the PGA Tour. James wrote: “That first one feeling is something else! Especially after dealing with adversity and shortcomings.”

Prior to that, James already posted a series of tweets about the final, including lauding Fleetwood for a strong start.

The four-time MVP's post prompted Michael Kim to invite James to a pro-am tournament in Los Angeles in February, even noting that the Lakers have no scheduled game on that day.

“Hey LeBron, there’s a tournament called the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. You can play with Scottie (Scheffler), Fleetwood, or whoever you’d like in the Wednesday Pro-Am!” posted Kim on X.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s during a home stint and you don’t have a game that day. Feel free to come out!”

James has taken more interest in golf recently and has been spotted hitting the fairways several times this offseason. Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum even reacted to the Lakers veteran's unique swing.

Fans supported Kim's idea and also urged James to come to the event.

“@KingJames I think he wants you to join him that day. I say do it,” said @ScottLeeUT.

“Tweet of the day. Grow the game, Michael,” added @bigcountrybing.

“He can even bring Bronny! It’s a very good event for kids!” suggested @wolviebets.

“@KingJames you gotta do it! We would love to see you mic’d up,” posted @ballsy7500.

“LeBron has been practicing! He will be dialed by then!” commented @brammercat.

The 32-year-old Kim, ranked 61st in the world, turned professional in 2013 and won the John Deere Classic in 2018 by eight shots, a tournament record. It's his lone victory on the PGA Tour.

But if he gets James to join him in the Genesis Invitational, he deserves another trophy.

