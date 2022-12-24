By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton let his game do the talking. Now, he has made Wally Szczerbiak eat his own words.

On Friday against the Miami Heat, Haliburton exploded for 43 points to lead the Pacers to the 111-108 victory. Not only that but he also drained the game-winner over Kyle Lowry to break the deadlock with 2.6 seconds left in the game.

TYRESE HALIBURTON CALLED GAME 🗣️ PACERS WIN pic.twitter.com/0XP8LFPxHP — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2022

After that incredible and historic performance, Wally Szczerbiak took to Twitter to proclaim Tyrese Haliburton as a legitimate All-Star. It came after the former NBA swingman apologized for calling the Pacers guard a “wannabe” and fake All-Star during a game against the New York Knicks.

"Looks like an All-Star to me. ⭐️" Wally Szczerbiak after Tyrese Haliburton drops 43 points, 10 threes, 7 assists, and the game-winner vs. the Heat: pic.twitter.com/SEbG2cosfV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 24, 2022

Haliburton has certainly shut down his critics, including Szczerbiak. In the two games he has played since receiving the criticism from the one-time NBA All-Star, the 22-year-old has averaged 38 points and 7.5 assists on 60 percent shooting. Haliburton has also made 16 triples overall in that short span.

For what it’s worth, Haliburton couldn’t care less about what Szczerbiak said about him previously, though he seemingly take a shot at him as well by saying he didn’t even know where the now 45-year-old played before during his career in the NBA.

Haliburton is certainly showing everyone that he deserves to be in the All-Star consideration. And while it might be hard for him considering the amount of talented players in the East, there’s no denying he has made a solid case for himself.