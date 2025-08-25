Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto received praise from Dave Roberts after the team's series finale against the San Diego Padres.

Yamamoto started on the mound as he lasted six innings. He did a great job at fending off the Padres' advances, striking out six batters while conceding four hits and two runs.

Roberts reflected on the pitcher's performance after the game, per Dodger Blue. His praise was high, crediting Yamamoto for his mental toughness and showing up in important games.

“He is very mentally tough. Yama is a killer. He's a killer. He shows up in big games. We needed another good one from him, and he delivered,” Roberts said.

Dave Roberts on Yoshinobu Yamamoto: "He is very mentally tough. Yama is a killer. He's a killer. He shows up in big games. We needed another good one from him, and he delivered."

How Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers played against Padres

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was effective on the mound, helping the Dodgers salvage the series with an 8-2 win on Sunday.

Los Angeles needed a win after losing the first two games, which meant the tiebreaker went to San Diego. The series finale was even at two runs apiece after six innings, but the Dodgers scored six unanswered runs to secure the victory. They got four home runs, which came from Freddie Freeman twice, Shohei Ohtani and Dalton Rushing.

The Dodgers' bullpen had a solid outing throughout Sunday's matchup. They conceded five hits after 31 at-bats, including one homer in the third inning. Yamamoto earned the win for his efforts, his 11th of the season.

Los Angeles improved to a 74-57 record on the season, being even with the Padres for the top spot of the NL West Division standings. They are 10 games above the Arizona Diamondbacks and 11 games above the San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers will prepare for their next series, being at home. They host the Cincinnati Reds as Game 1 will take place on Aug. 25 at 10:10 p.m. ET.