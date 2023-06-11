The Indiana Pacers had a fantastic start to the 2022-23 NBA season, but they failed to sustain it and ended up missing out on the playoffs in the loaded Eastern Conference. There was a point in the season where the Pacers were a top six team in the standings, but their inexperience and lackluster talent were exposed during the remainder of the season.

Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin look set to be franchise cornerstones for the Pacers, and with the 2023 NBA Draft fast approaching, Indiana will look to add another incredible asset with the seventh overall pick in the draft. Unfortunately, the likes of Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson will not be available at this point, so a big drop-off in the talent level of this draft class is expected. Some looming names at this portion of the night would be Ausar and Amen Thompson, Jarace Walker, and Taylor Hendricks.

For the Pacers, they have the foundational parts of a future contender, so they must ponder and decide if they will prioritize fit or talent with this pick. The wide range of options will keep the Pacers scouts guessing, so the decision-making process will be vital for the organization. Even with those choices, there are two players Indiana must avoid choosing who will likely not fit their culture.

Ausar Thompson

The aforementioned duo of Haliburton and Mathurin will receive the majority of minutes at the guard position for Indiana moving forward. Furthermore, both individuals are ball-dominant guards who rack up a high usage rate under head coach Rick Carlisle. Adding another athletic wing in Ausar Thompson would be a huge risk for the Pacers organization.

Thompson's game needs a bit more polishing, and he will be better in a squad that can miss on a high draft pick, similar to how Jonathan Kuminga has not been as successful with the Golden State Warriors yet. A better fit in Indiana would be a third wing that can complement Haliburton and Mathurin, with three-and-d guys seeming to be better fits on this team.

In his Overtime Elite stints, Thompson was used to dominating the ball, so he will need to adjust in the NBA if he wants to have a long career. The athleticism and versatility are there, so he may fit better with the Dallas Mavericks at No. 10 or the Utah Jazz at No. 9

Anthony Black

Anthony Black is a stellar point guard who can help any team instantly. The problem with selecting Black is his role will be repetitive with their franchise player in Haliburton. Having two point guards with another scoring guard does not seem ideal for the Pacers future. Similar to Haliburton's initial reputation in the NBA, Black is a lackluster outside shooter who will be forced to hit his threes if he wants defenses to respect his shot.

The decision-making and ball handling of Black are lethal, but it will not be maximized in Indiana if he is sharing the point guard duties with Haliburton. He would be a much better fit for a team like the Washington Wizards, where he would be the lead guard dishing the ball to guys like Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. The strengths of Black as a top ten selection will be diminished with the Pacers, so Indiana must focus on adding a forward, such as the aforementioned Hendricks or Walker.

A No. 7 pick does not seem eye-popping for some casual NBA fans, but legends like Stephen Curry, Steve Nash, and Bill Russell were chosen seventh in their respective draft classes. The standard does not need to be that high, but a solid, reliable third or fourth starter will be an immense achievement for the Pacers, but if they draft either of these players, they may not be able to land that type of player.