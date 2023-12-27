If I could take a time machine back to when I was eight years old to tell eight-year-old Sonny that I would someday be writing a story about a meeting between the Indiana Pacers point guard and world heavyweight champion pro wrestler, I can't even tell you how excited that little fella would've been. And yet, all these years later, here I am, writing about Tyrese Haliburton geeking out over meeting the five-time, five-time, five-time, five-time, five-time WCW champion, Booker T.

 

Tyrese Haliburton is well on his way to becoming a two-time, two-time NBA All-Star this season, so it's not like meeting Booker T inspired a performance out of the ordinary for him. But in front of the WWE Hall of Famer, Haliburton didn't disappoint, finishing with 33 points, 6 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Pacers to a win over Booker's hometown team, the Houston Rockets.

Haliburton's pro wrestling fandom has been well-documented over the last year or so, and you can tell just based on this interaction alone that he really knows his stuff. Haliburton was just as excited to meet Booker T's wife, Sharmell, as he was Booker, and he even called her “the Queen,” referring to the period of time when Booker T went by “King Bookah” and started speaking with an old English accent. Isn't pro wrestling the best?

Hey, if you don't agree with me, at least I know Tyrese Haliburton can dig it. And just as I did numerous times when I was a kid, I can guarantee you that Tyrese Haliburton has definitely done the Spinaroonie at least once in his life.