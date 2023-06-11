The Indiana Pacers have slowly but surely amassed a talented roster, filled with intriguing young players at virtually every position. As the Pacers continue to find the right way to put their pieces together, the 2023 NBA Draft presents them with a terrific opportunity to build upon a strong foundation.

Holding the No. 7, No. 26 and No. 29 overall picks in the upcoming draft, the Pacers will have three shots to add a solid rotation player in the first round. That being said, while Indiana is expected to utilize the No. 7 overall pick to address their longstanding need at power forward, the frontcourt depth later in the draft could lead to them making a surprising choice with their top pick.

After all, with a number of their best shooters preparing to enter free agency in 2024, the Pacers could target an elite shooting prospect — such as Kansas Jayhawks standout Gradey Dick — as well. If they opt to select the best player available, perhaps Villanova University forward Cam Whitmore could be the pick.

Scenarios that would lead to the Pacers making particularly interesting decisions with the No. 26 and No. 29 pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

3 sneaky players Pacers can take with picks 26, 29

GG Jackson

South Carolina forward GG Jackson has a lot of game, but he needs to put all of his tools together in order to maximize his potential. That's exactly why, despite being one of the best shot-creators at his position and a fluid athlete at 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Jackson could legitimately slip to the bottom of the first round.

That being said, if the Indiana Pacers have the chance to scoop Jackson up at No. 26, they shouldn't hesitate to do so. Not only because of the depth that they already have along the perimeter, especially when compared to a rather thin frontcourt. It's not even just because Jackson is the youngest player in the 2023 NBA Draft at 18-years-old, giving the Pacers plenty of time to develop his tantalizing talent.

It's because aside from Jordan Nwora, who'll be entering the final season of his contract in 2023-24, Jackson stands the best chance of being a dynamic scorer in the frontcourt.

A perimeter-oriented frontcourt piece that can get buckets on-ball and off-ball while also making a defensive impact, Jackson could be an x-factor for Indiana's rotation early in his career.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana Pacers fans are likely no stranger to Indiana Hoosiers star center Trayce Jackson-Davis, which makes this pick all the more interesting for the Pacers.

Due to the familiarity that the Pacers front office should have with the Hoosiers products sitting right in their backyard, this shouldn't be a sleeper pick. But despite being a semi-positionless league that has many older prospects that have been successful, Jackson-Davis's age and lack of a true position has led to him being ranked relatively low on NBA Draft boards.

Continuing to add to his game even through his senior season, Jackson-Davis averaged 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 58.1 percent from the field. Largely operating as a transition and above-the-rim threat, the problem for TJD is that at 6-foot-9 and 245 pounds, he doesn't stretch the floor.

Consequently, he's likely to play center almost exclusively at the next level.

That said, a shrewd team would opt to utilize Jackson-Davis's incredible athleticism and playmaking abilities to their fullest extent. With their youthful energy, projected frontcourt spacing, and attacking mentality, the Pacers might be the best team to do that.

Mouhamed Gueye

Washington State big man Mouhamed Gueye isn't getting nearly enough attention, but that could work out in the Indiana Pacers favor.

Another prospect that played center in college, what separates Gueye from Indiana Hoosiers standout Trayce Jackson-Davis is that he both likes to and knows how to play on the perimeter, whether it be as an off-ball option or a slasher. Furthermore, though he needs to improve his efficiency, Gueye is comfortable taking shots from all three levels and has a natural shooting form.

Lanky at 6-foot-11 and 210 pounds but strong, Gueye's physical attributes don't define his game, but they complement it.

Like South Carolina forward GG Jackson, Gueye's decision-making has to improve, as he takes a number of tough shots. However, averaging 14.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game in 2022-23, Gueye makes a readily identifiable impact as an athletic stretch-big.

Defensively, Gueye has the length and athleticism to be a game-changer on the ball and off of it, on the perimeter and around the rim. However, similar to his offensive weaknesses, Gueye simply needs to have greater awareness; that will come with time and opportunity.