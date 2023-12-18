Tyrese Haliburton's good news has given the Pacers hope for Monday night's game vs. the Clippers.

The Indiana Pacers are set to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night in a game with a lot on the line. The Clippers are the hottest team in the NBA right now, as they have won seven consecutive games, and the Pacers are looking to get back on track after losing three straight games. The task at hand may wind up being a huge challenge for Indiana, especially if Tyrese Haliburton is unavailable to play.

Haliburton, who has had a sensational start to the 2023-24 season, is currently dealing with a left knee bruise and was originally questionable to play in Monday night's game. Luckily for the Pacers, Haliburton's status has since been upgraded and he will be available to play against the Clippers, the team announced prior to pre-game warmups.

Unfortunately, starting center Myles Turner, who was also listed as questionable to play against Los Angeles, is out for this contest due to hamstring soreness.

Haliburton ended up missing Indiana's previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves as a result of his knee injury. The Pacers went on to lose 127-109 on the road in Minnesota.

In a total of 21 games this season, Haliburton has averaged 25.7 points and 12.0 assists per game while shooting 43.5 percent from three-point range, all of which are career highs. Currently leading the league in assists, Haliburton is only averaging 2.6 turnovers per game, a 4.6 assist-to-turnover ratio.

At just 23 years old, Haliburton is the face of the Pacers franchise and has them well ahead of schedule. Most recently, he was able to take his team all the way to the championship game of the inaugural in-season tournament.

With Haliburton back in the lineup, T.J. McConnell will return to the bench and Bruce Brown will resume his off-the-ball activities on offense. Filling in for the All-Star in their last game, McConnell recorded 10 points and six assists in 26 minutes of play. Brown finished this game with a team-high 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting.

Another victory for the Clippers would push their win streak to eight games and make them 16-10 on the season after a rough 3-7 start. For the Pacers, a fourth consecutive loss would push them farther down the Eastern Conference standings.