The Los Angeles Clippers visit the Indiana Pacers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Los Angeles Clippers look to continue their seven-game win streak as they take on the Indiana Pacers. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Clippers-Pacers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Clippers are one a seven-game win streak and have improved their record to 15-10. This is the type the Clippers have been expected to play, so they might have turned a corner. The Clippers have a fully healthy lineup, and now that Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden have gotten used to playing with each other, they seem like a very good team.

The Pacers are much better than their record indicates. Tyrese Haliburton is going to be in the All-Star game while Myles Turner is having a respectable season, as well. Indiana is 13-11, but they have lose their last three games. Those three losses are against the Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, and Minnesota Timberwolves. Two of those three teams are okay to lose to. A win in this game would go a long way towards building some confidence in Indiana.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Pacers Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -3.5 (-106)

Indiana Pacers: +3.5 (-114)

Over: 246 (-110)

Under: 246 (-110)

How to Watch Clippers vs. Pacers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southern California, Bally Sports Indiana

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers have been very good on their seven-game win streak. In those games, they have scored 122.4 points per game, which is almost seven points better than their season average. To go along with that, the Pacers are shooting over 50 percent from the field, and their assist total is up. In order to beat the Pacers, teams need to keep up offensively. The Clippers can do just that in this game.

The Pacers love to push the pace and tire teams out. The Clippers love to slow things down and play their half-court offense. This game will come down to which team can force the other to play at their pace. Forcing the Pacers to slow this game down will allow the Clippers to play their game. Los Angeles has been doing a good job of that lately, and that could continue in this game.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The Pacers are brutal on the defensive end of the floor, but they are one of the best offensive teams in the NBA. They rank first in points per game, first in field goal percentage, ninth in three-point percentage, and first in assists per game. The Pacers also take the most shots per game in the NBA, which is a big reason for their league-high scoring. If the Pacers can continue to play well on offense, they will cover this spread.

Indiana needs to find a way to pick it up on defense. The Pacers are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA, and that has to change. If the Pacers can make it tougher on the Clippers in this game, Los Angeles will miss their shots. This will allow Indiana to cover the spread.

Final Clippers-Pacers Prediction & Pick

I love the way to Clippers are playing, and hate the way the Pacers are playing. What really makes this tough is the lack of defense played by the Pacers. I do love the way the Pacers score, but I do not think that will be enough in this game. I am going to take the Clippers to continue their win streak.

Final Clippers-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Clippers -3.5 (-106), Under 246 (-110)