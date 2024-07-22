Aaron Rodgers likes what the Chicago Bears have done building around Caleb Williams, but he doesn't think it'll be good enough to beat the Green Bay Packers. The New York Jets quarterback, who made Bears fans miserable during his tenure in Green Bay, couldn't help needling Chicago when complimenting Williams.

“Yeah, I do,” Rodgers said when asked if Williams would succeed at the next level. “I like (D'Andre) Swift, I like Keenan (Allen), I like the receiver from Washington (Rome Odunze), he's good. And then of course, you still got DJ (Moore). I think that team is almost good enough to beat the Packers. Almost good enough.”

The Bears have not beaten the Packers since December 2018, and over the last eight seasons, Chicago has posted a 1-15 record against Green Bay. While under center for the Packers, Rodgers posted a 24-5 record against the Bears during his tenure in Green Bay between regular-season matchups and the 2010 NFC Championship game. But now that Rodgers is in New York and Williams is running the show in Chicago, things might take a turn in this storied rivalry.

The Bears could finally bite back against the Packers

Unlike when Aaron Rodgers took on the Bears, this Chicago squad is much different. Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is considered one of the best quarterback prospects of his generation and will join a Chicago offense loaded with quality weapons. The Bears traded for Keenan Allen and drafted Rome Odunze to join a receiving corps with DJ Moore, and they signed D'Andre Swift in free agency to lead an already solid group at running back.

Along with a defense that showed vast improvement in the second half of 2024, the Bears are a trendy pick for a possible playoff run in Williams' first season. But they must still get through the Packers first, which Rodgers monitors from New York.

“Oh my God, I love it,” Rodgers said when asked if he still liked when the Packers won against the Bears.

One of the most classic moments of the rivalry was in 2021 when Rodgers scored a rushing touchdown and screamed at Bears fans, “I own you. I still own you. I've owned you all my f****** life.”

And Rodgers could've played the team he claims to own this season if his Jets had finished better last season. Unfortunately, due to the 17th game, each AFC East team will face an NFC North team this season. However, the Jets were third in the division in 2023, so they will face the Minnesota Vikings, who finished third in the NFC North last year.

Maybe before Rodgers retires, Williams and the Bears can put the former Packers star in his place to let them know who the new sheriff in town is.