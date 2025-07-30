Caleb Williams knows the expectations for the Chicago Bears are high. In Year 2, he’s aiming to meet them head-on. Speaking at Bears training camp, the second-year quarterback shared that while his rookie season was about “learning how everything goes” in the NFL, this year is all about stepping into a leadership role. He’s not just studying the playbook; he’s setting the tone.

“It was trying to take a step up in my leadership role and pushing the guys,” Williams shared via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

That shift in mindset aligns with the arrival of new head coach Ben Johnson, the offensive mastermind behind Detroit’s high-powered attack. Johnson and Williams have quickly developed chemistry, with the coach praising his young quarterback’s preparation, detail, and curiosity.

The Bears are all-in on supporting Caleb Williams

Article Continues Below

The Bears have gone all-in to support Williams. General manager Ryan Poles rebuilt the offensive line after the team allowed a league-high 68 sacks in 2024. Veteran linemen, two dynamic rookie targets in Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland, and returning standouts DJ Moore and Rome Odunze give Williams the tools to thrive.

Despite offseason noise, including critiques of Williams’ body language and unfounded draft drama, the former Heisman winner has stayed focused. He arrived at camp early, a symbolic gesture that highlights his growth and commitment. And while he posted modest rookie numbers (3,541 yards, 20 TDs, 6 INTs), many believe Johnson’s scheme can unlock his full potential.

Still, skepticism remains. Analysts rank Chicago low on power rankings and playoff projections, citing a brutal schedule and a fiercely competitive NFC North. But for the Bears, this season isn’t about headlines. It’s about proving they belong.

If Williams hits the next level, especially since everyone inside Halas Hall believes he will, that respect might come sooner than expected.