The Chicago Bears are hoping for continued growth from quarterback Caleb Williams as he enters his second season in 2025-26. Williams showed flashes of the immense talent that allowed him to be drafted number one overall a season ago, but at times he was a bit sporadic as he adjusted to the NFL level.

At the current moment, the Bears are partaking in NFL training camp, and recently, the team got some special visitors from one of Chicago's other sports teams: The Bulls.

Both Ayo Dosunmu and Matas Buzelis were in attendance for practice on Monday, and at one point, they were seen chopping things up with Williams, per Silvy on X, formerly Twitter.

Later, Buzelis and Dosunmu posed for cameras with Williams' signature “Bear claw” celebration.

https://x.com/WaddleandSilvy/status/1949844749247988012

It was a heartwarming moment for fans of Chicago sports to see some of the city's young up and coming athletes together on the same field.

Can the Bears improve?

This offseason, the Bears hired former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be their next head coach, hoping that Johnson's innovative offensive system will provide Williams with the structure and stability he needs to be the best version of himself.

There's no doubting Williams' arm talent, athleticism, and ability to improvise. However, at times during his rookie season, Williams was his own worst enemy, quickly realizing that the backyard football tactics he used during his time at USC don't work nearly as well against NFL caliber athletes.

It didn't help matters that the Bears' offensive line performed well below expectations, something that the team has taken strides this offseason to address.

Heading into this season, Bears fans are hoping to see their team break their playoff drought, which has existed since 2021–however, Chicago hasn't won a playoff game since the 2011 season.

Playing in the vaunted NFC North won't help that cause, as that division was among the best in NFL history a season ago, despite not winning a playoff game.

The Bears will kick off their 2025 season at home against the Minnesota Vikings on September 8 as part of Monday Night Football.