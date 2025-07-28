With the weapons around Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looking to make a huge splash for the 2025 season, there is one unit that is looking to bounce back, which is the running back group. As wide receiver DJ Moore looks to help the Bears dominate the NFC North, he would speak about the running back room, especially D'Andre Swift, and his anticipation heading into the upcoming season.

While Chicago is in the midst of training camp, Moore would highlight the running backs, specifically Swift, since he's close to him in the locker room and has observed how he's developed as a football player and human being. He mentioned how “some of the talk” is getting to Swift and how the goal is to improve, according to ESPN.

“As long as I've known Swift, he's always been the same,” Moore said. “I think some of the talk is getting to him, and he wants to be the best that he can be this year, and he's going to go out there and prove it.”

After rushing for 959 yards to go along with six touchdowns in 2024, missing out on the 1,000-yard mark after achieving it with the Philadelphia Eagles the year prior, Swift had an easy answer as to where he wants to see improvement.

“Everything,” Swift said. “Especially when numbers ain't where they should be statistically, even though scrimmage yards (79.1), that was the best of my career. But we won four or five games (5-12). Can't sit up here and talk about anything positive. All of us have something to work on, something to get better at. When team success is at a premium, everything else is going to fall in line.”

Bears' running game looking for boost from Ben Johnson

With the confidence in new Bears head coach Ben Johnson, he looks to implement his system in hopefully boosting the running game, which features Swift and Roschon Johnson. Chicago offensive coordinator Declan Doyle would speak on wanting the run game to be three-dimensional, but also not wanting to rush the process.

“Our wide zone has looked good the last few days, and I know that we have a lot more install to put in with the run schemes,” Doyle said. “It's not like we're introducing everything all at once. We want to be multiple and have the ability to do more. As we go, just being really critical about evaluating these schemes, is it something that fits us? If it's not, then it'll get removed.”

The good news is that the team addressed the need for offensive linemen with the Bears adding Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, and center Drew Dalman. When Swift was asked about the eagerness to potentially run through even more wide-open lanes, he reportedly smiled while answering.

“I can't wait,” Swift said. “I'm excited.”

At any rate, Chicago looks to improve after finishing 5-12, putting them last in the NFC North, as they open the season against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Sept. 8.