The Chicago Bears are hoping to break through and compete in the 2025 NFL season, currently participating in training camp. While the majority of the attention has focused on Caleb Williams and the offense, the Bears' defense could be its stronger unit heading into next season.

The Bears have been participating in training camp without one of their best players on that side of the ball in cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who injured his leg earlier this offseason.

However, recently, Bears head coach Ben Johnson gave an optimistic update regarding Johnson's status for the upcoming season.

“Ben Johnson says there’s a scenario Jaylon Johnson is ready for Week 1. Says that’s the target date,” reported Zack Pearson of Bear Report on X, formerly Twitter.

At 26 years old, Jaylon Johnson has already established himself as an elite cornerback at the NFL level, and is a key reason why some fans think the Bears' defense could be better than many expect heading into next season.

Can the Bears compete?

The Bears have made several key moves so far this offseason, including most notably bringing in head coach Ben Johnson, previously of the divisional rival Detroit Lions.

Bears fans are hoping that Johnson's leadership will help Caleb Williams unlock another dimension of his game, holding onto the talent and improvisational skills that made him such a highly touted prospect to begin with while ditching some of the more negative habits that he quickly found out do not work at the NFL level.

The Bears have a deep receiving room, a talented running back in D'Andre Swift, and have also invested in their offensive line over the last couple of seasons to try to give Williams as much time as possible to read defenses (although he was sacked more than any quarterback in the NFL last season).

As for the defense, Bears fans will certainly be hoping that Ben Johnson's prediction for Jaylon Johnson's return is correct, as they will be facing a 14-win team from last year in the divisional rival Minnesota Vikings for Week 1.

That game will take place on September 8 as part of Monday Night Football in Chicago.