Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson's ambition to mold Caleb Williams into a premier quarterback continues. As the Bears undergo training camp, Williams has set high goals for himself.

Among which include passing over 4,000 yards and acheiving a 70% completion rate.

Furthermore, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky forsees it will take time for Williams to fit into Johnson's offense.

Speaking of which, Williams provides a blunt take on assessing Johnson's schemes, per Matt Zahn of CBS News Chicago. He says that he and his teammates are still learning the playbook and its very elaborate terminology.

“There's so many words that we have in our playbook, and you know, you put so many words together that sometimes they kind of sound the same, so just, you know, when you hear a play, you start to hear the play, it's like, ah, OK, I know what the play is, and so, you know, I know exactly what we have,” Williams said. “So, you know, it comes down to a just little bit more studying. It comes down to a little bit more practicing.”

Meanwhile, Johnson praised Williams for his continued growth.

Article Continues Below

“His process is really clean right now. I'm talking about how he's preparing. I'm really pleased with it,” Johnson said. “He's doing the work behind the scenes that no one else is seeing, and we're starting to see the dividends being paid from it.”

Ben Johnson's high hopes for the Bears through Caleb Williams

Truth be told, Johnson has had his work cut out for him since becoming the Bears' coach. In large part, it was due to the circumstances surrounding Williams and his tumultuous rookie season.

Even though his numbers were solid, his performance was defined mainly by the fracturing of the offensive line and the coaching staff. Johnson brings to the Bears an offensive mindset he developed when he was the head coach of the Detroit Lions.

For him, the success of the Bears is predicated on the pedigree of Williams.