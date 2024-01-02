Aaron Rodgers just can't help talking smack to the Bears.

Aaron Rodgers just can't help himself when it comes to talking smack at the Chicago Bears. Despite moving on to the New York Jets last April, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback added more fuel to his rivalry with the Bears with some spicy comments during his appearance at The Pat McAfee Show.

While discussing the upcoming season finale between the Packers and the Bears next Sunday, Rodgers took a little stab at Chicago's dismal record against Green Bay over the last three decades.

“Is it a rivalry anymore,” Rodgers asked. “If they can't beat us, is it a rivalry?”

Rodgers definitely makes a fair point.

As 4-time NFL MVP said, the Bears haven't beaten the Packers since Matt Lafleur took over as head coach in 2019. As for Rodgers, he personally has a 26-5 record against Chicago.

“Every coach that has been hired by Chicago,” Rodgers added. “His first goal is to beat Green Bay. It has been rough the last 30 plus years.”

Since 1992, the Bears have gone just 15-48 against the Packers. Green Bay also holds the longest winning streak among the two teams. They won 10 in a row over Chicago from 1994 to 1998. Jordan Love and the Packers will attempt to tie that record this Sunday and book their spot in the NFL Playoffs. It's win-and-get-in scenario for Green Bay.

As Rodgers said, Jordan Love has been “pretty damn good” since he took over the quarterback reins from the Packers legend this season. So far, the 25-year-old has thrown 30 touchdowns with 345-of-547 completions and 3,843 yards.