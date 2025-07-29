Fans of the Chicago Bears are hoping that new head coach Ben Johnson will help accelerate the growth of young quarterback Caleb Williams, who had an up and down rookie year in 2024-25. Williams showed flashes of the talent that allowed him to be drafted number one overall last April but also relied heavily on improvisational habits that don't work nearly as well in the NFL as they did at USC.

Recently, Johnson spoke on Williams' maturation process as the Bears' training camp continues.

“I probably just see growth. He is so much more comfortable right now. Even yesterday — the walk-through — in terms of moving around. We go from gun to under (center) to the tight ends are moving, the receivers are moving,” said Johnson, per Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears on X, formerly Twitter.

Johnson also spoke on how Williams is handling additions to the playbook being thrown his way.

“We’re adding more every day. I told him this on the player day off: his process is really clean right now,” said Johnson. “I’m talking about how he’s preparing. I’m really pleased with it. He’s doing the work behind the scenes that no one else is seeing and we’re starting to see the dividends being paid from it.”

A big year for the Bears

The Bears have made strides this offseason to try to help boost themselves into contention in the vaunted NFC North, which was dominant last season (although they didn't end up collectively winning a single playoff game).

A big factor in any potential Bears ascent will be continued growth from Williams, who started to put some things together down the stretch of last season after a shaky start to the campaign.

It would also help if Williams had a bit more time to see the field, which the Bears' front office has tried to address this offseason by making some tweaks along the offensive line.

Overall, despite the tough division they play in, 2025-26 could be the year that the Bears make the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.

Chicago will open its season on September 8 against the divisional rival Minnesota Vikings.