The San Diego Padres reached the NLCS for the first time in a quarter century last season. Ultimately, they lost to the Philadelphia Phillies. Nevertheless, there is optimism this team can take the next step. On Friday, they made a big move to help ensure the Padres bullpen will be a strength. Closer Josh Hader and the Padres have avoided arbitration and agreed on a one-year, $14.1 million contract, according to MLB Insider Robert Murray. It’s the biggest salary in the history of arbitration for a reliever.

Hader will be looking to continue the momentum he picked up down the stretch last season. San Diego traded for the controversial closer and upon his arrival with the Padres, pitched historically poor. It was so bad Padres fans were booing him and he was removed from the closer role.

But over the final month and change of the regular season, he reverted back to the elite closer fans have come to expect. That carried into the postseason as well.

Josh Hader was not the only big move San Diego completed Friday. They also avoided arbitration with slugger Juan Soto and signed him to a one-year, $23 million contract.

The Padres slayed one of their demons last season, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first round of the playoffs. On paper, this team is stacked with talent, both in the lineup and with arms. The bullpen was one of the biggest problems for much of last season, particularly on the back end. But Hader eventually shored that up and that issue should not be a problem this season.