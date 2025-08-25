The Seattle Seahawks signed DeMarcus Lawrence to a three-year, $42 million contract this offseason. He's a big addition to the defensive line as the club aims to be competitive in the NFC West this season. On Monday, Lawrence revealed why he chose to sign with Seattle.

Lawrence, who is 32 years old, claimed that he chose to sign with Seattle because he felt the team truly needed his talents on the roster, according to Caio Miari of The Score. DeMarcus Lawrence claims that playing a key role for a team like the Seahawks was more important to him than signing with a potential Super Bowl favorite. He also admitted that he pondered retirement.

“I'm not going to sit here and jump on a team because y'all have a good opportunity to go to the championship,” said Lawrence. “It's more of, what am I needed for? If you already got that type of team, y'all don't need me. It's all about me bringing my attitude, my personality to a team to help us get where we need to be…

“I was pretty close [to retiring],” DeMarcus Lawrence admitted. “But … my kids and my wife weren't ready for me to hang it up. They told me, ‘Why not give it another try?'”

Lawrence joins the Seahawks after playing for the Dallas Cowboys for 11 seasons. However, the 2024-25 campaign was a frustrating one, after the four-time Pro Bowler suffered a season-ending Lisfranc foot injury in the Cowboys' 20-15 Week 4 win over the New York Giants.

DeMarcus Lawrence joins a Seahawks team as an incredibly accomplished pass rusher. During his time in Dallas, Lawrence recorded 450 combined tackles (285 solo), 61.5 sacks, 21 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns. If he can stay healthy, Lawrence should be able bring consitency to the defensive line and help Seattle shake things up in the NFC West.

