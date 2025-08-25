Fresh off the last two Air Jordan 3 releases coming in the form of the “Pure Money” and “Rare Air” colorways, Nike and Jumpman will build upon the success of their most timeless model by continuing to reimagine new and fresh colorways for the 3. Up next, we'll see another Latin-themed colorway arrive in the form of this upcoming Air Jordan 3 “El Vuelo” release.

Air Jordan has always taken a chance to honor Latin culture with their sneaker releases, evident by their most recent “Cafecito” Air Jordan 12 collab with SoleFly and the previous Air Jordan 5 “El Grito” release from 2024. Miami Heat star and proud Mexican-American Jaime Jacquez Jr. also helps in spreading the game of basketball with Jordan Brand throughout Latin communities.

This upcoming “El Vuelo” (or “flight”) colorway pays special homage to the Mexican art of lucha libre, professional wrestling known for its high-flying acrobatics, storytelling, and iconic masks worn by the luchadores.

Air Jordan 3 “El Vuelo”

Air Jordan 3 Mexico “El Vuelo” 🇲🇽 🗓️ September 16th

The “El Vuelo” colorway arrives in Summit White/Metallic Gold-Pine Green-Dragon Red-Sail for an all-around clean sneaker. Jordan Brand took their time in constructing this shoe with premium materials, indicated by the reptile leather seen on the mudguard, heel, and upper detailing. The shoes feature hits of red along with green on by the ankle collar, a clear tribute to the flag of Mexico.

Finer details will reveal metallic gold details around the eyelets, along with a gold stitched Jumpman on the heel and a plated Jumpman on the tongue. The “teeth” along the upper are meant to resemble details from a luchador mask, while the inside tongue reads “Más Vale Maña, Que Fuerza,” translating to “Skill is better than strength,” a key tenant on which lucha libre is built around. Finally, the specialized box features running marquees from lucha libre events.

The Air Jordan 3 “El Vuelo” is expected to release September 16, 2025 for an elevated retail tag of $230 given its premium release. The shoes will arrive on Nike SNKRS app and select Nike platforms in full sizing.