Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The San Diego Padres made the most significant blockbuster trade of the deadline when they acquired Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals. It was a jam-packed month full of rumors and discussions before he ended up in San Diego. Soto and the Nationals had been trying to work out a new contract, but nothing came to fruition.

As a result, the trade went down. However, Soto recently opened up on how everything ended in DC, and he wasn’t too thrilled with the Nationals’ process (h/t Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated).

“I wanted to do it with the Nationals, but they just made it public. I didn’t like that at all. I hated it. I told them we weren’t speaking anymore, because they just threw everything out there. If [the Padres can keep negotiations private], I can do it any time. I have no problem with it.”

The Nationals had no choice but to move on from Soto. Now the Padres are working on inking him to an extension to keep the Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Juan Soto core intact.

The Padres signed Machado to a new extension and then inked Jake Cronenworth, so all signs seem to point to Juan Soto being the next man up. The Padres can’t make the same mistake as the Nationals did, and so far, they haven’t.

The Nationals learned the hard way in the Juan Soto negotiations. This should be a lesson to be known for MLB teams everywhere.