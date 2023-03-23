A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Manny Machado is going to be with the San Diego Padres for a very long time. As it currently looks, Machado will likely spend the rest of his MLB career with the Padres after signing an enormous deal with the team that’s worth $350 million and will not expire until the end of the 2033 MLB campaign.

Apart from that deal. Manny Machado also gets a signing bonus worth $45 million that will be spread across the duration of the next 11 years, as noted by MLB insider Jon Heyman. As for the contract itself, Manny Machado will receive bigger increments in the latter years of the deal’s life, beginning in the 2027 season when he is set to pocket $35 million. That will be the same amount Machado will earn from that point until the last year of the contract in the next decade.

Manny Machado $350M/11 years, Padres

Signing Bonus – $45M, payable in 8 increments over 11 years $13M – 2023

$13M- 2024

$13M – 2025

$21M – 2026

$35M – 2027

$35M – 2028

$35M – 2029

$35M – 2030

$35M – 2031

$35M – 2032

$35M – 2033 Player donates 1% of salary to club charity. FNTP — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 23, 2023

While there are Padres fans who don’t feel good about the prospect of paying an old and diminished Manny Machado in his late 30s with big money, that sentiment could still change. That $35 million a year salary might not sound as expensive as it is today. In any case, the Padres need Machado to reward the team with great production going forward after committing a boatload of money to him.

Manny Machado has been an All-Star in each of his last two seasons, and a third could be coming in 2023. Over that two-year stretch, Machado has hit .288 and posted a .357 OBP and a .511 SLG along with a 145 OPS+ across 1,284 plate appearances. He also knocked out 60 home runs and drove 208 runs during that span.