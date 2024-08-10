The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup for the very first time back in June. Florida's loss in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final fueled them toward redemption on hockey's biggest stage. However, Florida will soon face the toughest task in all of sports: defending their championship crown.

In the NHL, successfully defending a Stanley Cup championship is rather uncommon. Since 2015, two teams — the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning — have won back-to-back Cups. Prior to that, though, only one team had achieved the feat since the late 1990s. The Detroit Red Wings won back-to-back Cups in 1997 and 1998.

The Panthers lost some key pieces this summer as a result of their cap restraints. They still have a largely veteran roster ready to take the ice in October. However, two under-the-radar players could emerge as Panthers breakout candidates this upcoming season.

Uvis Balinskis is a name to watch

Part of being a successful franchise in any sport is finding those diamonds in the rough. This goes beyond late-round picks in the NHL Draft, as well. Sometimes you have to think outside the box when looking for talent. And that's what the Panthers did with Uvis Balinskis.

Balinskis joined the Panthers last spring as an unrestricted free agent. He played extensively in the Czech Extraliga where he garnered a reputation as a solid two-way defenseman. The recently turned 28-year-old saw his first taste of NHL action in 2023-24, and he played well.

The Latvian defender played a mostly third-pairing role in the NHL. However, he still made an impact in the minutes he played. Of the eight Panthers defenders to see the ice in 2023-24, Balinskis had the second-lowest Goals Against Per 60 Minutes (1.41), according to Natural Stat Trick. Additionally, he had the second-highest on-ice save percentage (.948).

It is a small sample size, there is no denying that. Additionally, Balinskis was not tested nearly as much as his teammates. For instance, he had the lowest Corsi Against Per 60 (49.64). That said, he did face some trouble. The Latvian defender faced the second-most Scoring Chances Against Per 60 (24.91) and the second-most High Danger Chances Against Per 60 (10.95).

Balinskis will likely play on the third defensive pairing once again in 2024-25. If he can build upon his 2023-24 performance, the Panthers will be in a good spot. And his efforts could certainly help them contend for the Stanley Cup once again.

Mackie Samoskevich could earn a full-time role

Mackie Samoskevich is more in line with what you imagine when thinking of Panthers breakout candidates. The Newton, Connecticut native played collegiate hockey at the University of Michigan. And his performances for the Maize and Blue made him a first-round pick during the 2021 NHL Draft.

Samoskevich has not played extensively in the NHL. However, he did have a promising showing in the AHL this past season. The former Wolverine scored 22 goals and 54 points for the Charlotte Checkers this season. He did play seven NHL games, but failed to record a point in that time.

Samoskevich is likely to receive a spot in the NHL this season. He could start out on the third line given the loss of Vladimir Tarasenko in NHL Free Agency. A regular role in Florida could spark the young Panthers forward in his first full season. If he can contribute positively, Florida certainly can contend for the Stanley Cup while having a promising long-term option on the wing.