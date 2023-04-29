The Florida Panthers are one win away from completing the upset of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They can knock out the Boston Bruins on Sunday after their historic 2022-23 NHL season.

Florida won Game 6 on Friday by a score of 7-4. This sets up the decisive winner take all Game 7 in Boston. Both teams are likely feeling the pressure, with the Bruins feeling just a tad bit more given the circumstances.

However, the pressure wasn’t on the mind of the Panthers on Friday. The team is used to these types of do-or-die games given how their regular season unfolded. Florida star Aleksander Barkov echoed this sentiment postgame.

“We were ready for that. We’ve played playoff games for a while, since February or March,” Barkov told the media on Friday. The Panthers snuck into the playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card team.

“We’ve been playing that type of game, battling for our lives. It was nothing new to us,” Barkov continued.

Barkov certainly raises an important point. Florida has played with their backs against the wall pretty much all season long. However, the Bruins haven’t faced much in the way of adversity during their historic run.

Now, Boston has nothing but adversity staring them in the face. A loss in Game 7 would be the ultimate embarrassment, especially after holding a 3-1 series lead.

The Panthers wouldn’t be the first team to prevent a historic regular season from culminating in a first-round series win. In 2019, the Columbus Blue Jackets swept the 62-win Tampa Bay Lightning in one of the greatest upsets of all time.

The Panthers have come this far, and the ticket to the second round is within reach. Only time will tell if Florida can complete the comeback and take down the mighty Bruins.