The Florida Panthers are facing an uphill battle as they try to claim a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. However, the team will need to move forward without goaltender Spencer Knight for some time.

Knight has entered the NHL player assistance program, the NHL announced on Friday. As a result, the Panthers goaltender will be out indefinitely as he receives the care he needs.

The NHL player assistance program is a program used to help players with mental health struggles and substance abuse, among other things. The NHL and NHLPA jointly fund the program, which has been in place since 1996.

Knight last appeared for the Panthers on February 18, when Florida lost 7-3 to the Nashville Predators. The Panthers loaned Knight to the AHL earlier this week for a conditioning stint.

While in the program, Knight will continue to get paid. He will return to the team when program administrators clear him for on-ice activities.

Knight is a former first-round pick of the Panthers, drafted in 2019. He is in his third NHL season, starting a career-high 27 games last season. This season, he has started 21 games with a 3.18 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.

With Spencer Knight out, the Panthers will feature a couple of veterans in goal. Their goaltending tandem is currently Sergei Bobrovsky and Alex Lyon. This could change by the March 3 NHL trade deadline, however.

The Panthers have not had the best go of it this season. They are now sixth in the Atlantic Division after a 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Florida is tied on points with the Sabres and the white-hot Detroit Red Wings on points, but behind in the standings via tiebreaker.