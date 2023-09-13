Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk is feeling good heading into training camp this fall. This is a very positive development after Tkachuk suffered a brutal sternum injury in the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights. On Tuesday, we learned a bit more about exactly how painful the injury was. Matthew's brother, Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, opened up about the situation.

Brady participated in the NHL's North American Player Media Tour on Tuesday. He also appeared on the NHL @TheRink podcast when he spoke more about his experience with Matthew following the injury.

I'm not going to lie, that was the craziest thing I've ever kind of been a part of,” Brady said, via NHL.com. “I just flew in for the game because I wanted to see a Stanley Cup Final game and he came back from the rink in the morning and just looked awful.”

Brady then said the Panthers star called him later after taking a nap. “He says, ‘Can you come up here?' We were just mucking it up and then he's like, ‘Alright, I need you to help me up.' I'm like, ‘You're joking.' He's like, ‘No, I legit can't get up. I just sneezed and I thought I died,'” Brady Tkachuk said.

Matthew Tkachuk joined the Panthers last summer through a trade with the Calgary Flames. He absolutely thrived, scoring 40 goals and a career-high 109 points. In the playoffs, the Panthers star exploded for 11 goals and 24 points in 20 games. Matthew scored clutch goal after clutch goal, including the one that sent the Panthers to the Stanley Cup Final.

Matthew and the Panthers open their season on the road against the Minnesota Wild on October 12. Brady and the Senators, meanwhile, open on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes on October 11. The two brothers play against each other on November 27 when the Panthers travel to Ottawa.