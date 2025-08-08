New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is earning his players' trust amid his first training camp as head coach. Vrabel didn't hesitate to jump in a fight during the team's joint practice with the Washington Commanders. Ahead of Thursday's preseason opening matchup against the Commanders, the former New England linebacker sent a message when he got in between a scuffle in this week's practice.

While the Patriots and Commanders started the fight, Vrabel ended it, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.

“They were on the head coach, like no one cared, everyone was all in. So, Vrabel comes up finally they all split. And he’s got this gash on his face, and trainers are running over, putting ice on it, trying to help him out,” Russini said. “He was kind of laughing, and he wound up telling some guys on his team, he’s like, ‘You should’ve seen the other guy.’ You know, doing that whole spiel.”

As a former player, Vrabel can relate to his players on a deeper level as a three-time Super Bowl champion who played 13 NFL seasons, mostly with the Patriots after playing five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and his final two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I want them to know I’ve got their back,” Vrabel said about getting in the middle of the Patriots' fight.

It left the new Patriots head coach bloodied before their preseason game against the Commanders.

Drake Maye on Mike Vrabel's bloodied face in Patriots scrum

Starting quarterback Drake Maye commended Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel for taking part in the team's fight during their joint practice with the Commanders. For Maye, it's the kind of act that demonstrates Vrabel's loyalty to his team, which is the kind of connectivity that Drake appreciates, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

“That's what we're trying to build,” Maye said. “And I think it starts with the head coach. The intensity, bringing it every day, taking no crap rather on the field. But also, it comes at a time where, with our guys offensively, get over there, get some tussles, kind of, have some penalties, and extra after the whistle, can get us in trouble. But, for our mentality, I like it. That's what you want. I mean, I almost got in there. But, I think maybe another day. Maybe.”

Drake Maye arrives and the first question he is asked about is head coach Mike Vrabel getting involved in breaking up a scrum and coming out with a bloody cheek. Maye likes the mentality. pic.twitter.com/znhJAedvka — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 6, 2025

The Patriots will host the Commanders in their preseason opener at Gillete Stadium on Thursday.