The San Francisco 49ers are going to enter the 2025 season as one of the more banged-up teams in the NFL. The Niners are dealing with concerning injuries on both sides of the ball. Only time will tell if the 49ers will overcome these injuries, but for now, some are not good.

The wide receiver position has been a staple for the 49ers ever since the beginning of the franchise. Regardless of the era, the Niners have produced some of the best receivers the game has ever seen. Between Jerry Rice, Dwight Clark, Gene Washington, Terrell Owens, John Taylor, Anquan Boldin, Michael Crabtree, Brandon Lloyd, and Deebo Samuel, you could put that group up against any team in the history of the sport.

The point is … the Niners need their receivers to be a major factor in the offense. This season, that may not be the case.

Brandon Ayiuk is recovering from a Torn ACL and MCL he suffered last season. He is currently on the PUP list. Jacob Cowing, who contributed in 2024 with four catches for 80 yards, injured his hamstring and is currently not practicing. Ricky Pearsall just recently got back on the field after dealing with a hamstring injury himself.

Article Continues Below

Lastly, Jauan Jennings. The receiver is working his way back from a calf injury but is not close to being active. General manager John Lynch provided an update on Jennings.

“Jauan's working with our health and performance staff, trying to get back out on the field,” Lynch said. “Jauan got his calf in the offseason, strained it, and calves can kind of linger, unfortunately. And came out, practiced some, and wasn't feeling great, and so we've kind of put him off to the side.

“But Jauan's working hard, like he always does. Don't have any timetable, but we'll see. Looking forward to getting J.J., as we call him, out there on the field. He's such a big part of who we are and what we want to be. Eager to get him back, but won't do it until he's ready.”

The receiving room is banged up right now, but optimistically, when the season starts in a month, the room will be healthier and ready to produce for Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and the offense.