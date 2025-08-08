In late July, Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self underwent a heart procedure. He endured a heart catheterization after having blockages in his arteries.

After his procedure, Self spoke to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68 and said he is a ‘clean bill of health”. He said that he is back to work, playing some golf, and looking ahead to the season.

“I don't have any restrictions coaching,” Self said in a phone interview. Kansas is coming off a promising yet disappointing 2024/2025 campaign.

They finished the season 21-13 record and an 11-9 record in the Big 12. Even with some high-caliber players, (Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris Jr., and KJ Adams) Kansas was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Arkansas.

In addition to health scares, Self had to see the departure of assistant coach Norm Roberts after 37 seasons.

For this year, Self and company are expected to be a Top 25 team. Center Floyd Bidunga is returning for his sophomore season after initially entering the transfer portal.

Additionally, Kansas secured a commitment from Darryn Peterson, the No. 1 recruit for the class of 2025. Also, former Top 20 recruit Elmarko Jackson will return after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

The pedigree of Bill Self at Kansas

Self will be returning for his 24th season as head coach at Kansas. Since arriving in 2003, he has garnered a stack of accolades.

Over the years, Self has led the Jayhawks to two national championships in 2008 and 2022. Additionally, Kansas has made four Final Four appearances under his tenure.

Along the way, Self has garnered a reputation for being a coach that cultivates a strong team culture. He has found ways to combined player development with personal growth both on and off the court.

As a result, many of his players have gone to be successful both at Kansas and in the NBA. Furthermore, Self has adjusted well to the ever changing landscape of college sports.

He has taken advantage of utilizing the transfer portal and embracing NIL deals.