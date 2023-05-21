Jason Patt started as an editor at ClutchPoints in 2018 and became the head of the editorial team in 2022. He also co-hosts Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast for the Blue Wire Network.

It look four overtimes for Matthew Tkachuk to deliver the game-winning goal in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Carolina Hurricanes. In Saturday’s Game 2, it took just 1:51 for the Florida Panthers star to win it in overtime.

Tkachuk scored on the power play, giving the Panthers a 2-1 victory and a 2-0 series lead. He talked about it afterward, via ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski.

“It’s been a lot of hockey in the last two games. It’s just great to end it early,” said Tkachuk. “Great pass to start by Benny, and a great pass by Rhino there to make it really, really easy for me. It was awesome.”

Matthew Tkachuk is the 3rd player in NHL history to score an OT goal in each of the 1st 2 games of a playoff series and the 2nd to do it on the road. The other was Hall of Famer Maurice Richard for the Canadiens in the 1951 Semifinals. pic.twitter.com/F5IgcCoSTN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 21, 2023

Matthew Tkachuk has seven goals in these playoffs for the upstart Panthers, who are looking to reach the Stanley Cup Final as the No. 8 seed. Florida has been unbeatable in overtime, going 6-0 in overtime games in these playoffs.

The Panthers now head back to Florida and will look to finish the job on their home ice. Of course, it won’t be easy to knock off these Hurricanes, who finished atop the Metropolitan Division with 113 points this season.

“This is not new to us. We’ve been kicked in the teeth here a lot these last few years, and we’ve always responded,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

Carolina beat the New York Islanders in six games in the first round and handled the New Jersey Devils in five games last round. The Hurricanes now face their most difficult challenge yet as they try to come back from down 2-0, with the Panthers looking like a team of destiny.