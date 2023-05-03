A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers are still alive in the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, and if they are to pull off another shocker in the second round following their stunning upset of the Boston Bruins, their star forward will have to sustain his high level of play this season.

Well, it does look like Matthew Tkachuk is still hot. He even set a new franchise record with an assist in the opening period of the series opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs on the road Monday night. With his assist on a Nick Cousins goal in the first period, Matthew Tkachuk has become the franchise’s all-time leader in most points in a season (including the Stanley Cup Playoffs), as pointed out by Sportsnet Stats.

The assist on Cousins’ goal gave Tkachuk his 121st point of the season, one more than the 120 points mustered by former Panthers star Jonathan Huberdeau in the 2021-22 NHL season. Interestingly enough, Huberdeau was among the players in the package that the Panthers sent to the Calgary Flames in order to acquire Matthew Tkachuk back in July 2022.

Matthew Tkachuk has also added another point to his name in the second period when he once again assisted on a Flordia going versus the Maple Leads, giving him 122 on the season, as of this writing.

In the first round versus the Bruins, Matthew Tkachuk had five goals and six assists across seven games. In his first regular season with the Panthers, he collected 40 goals and 69 assists for 109 points — a career-high.