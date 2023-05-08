A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Florida Panthers were not supposed to reach this deep into the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. After all, they were huge underdogs against the Boston Bruins in the first round. But no one’s taking the Panthers as a joke now. Not only have they knocked out the Bruins, they have also zoomed to a 3-0 series lead in the second round against Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Among the key reasons the Panthers are just a win away from eliminating Toronto is the anemic offense of the Maple Leafs, a team that finished the 2022-23 NHL regular season ninth overall with 3.39 goals for per game, but has mustered just a total of six goals through three games versus the Panthers.

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice tried to explain why the Maple Leafs are struggling to find the back of the net more consistently in the series.

“It’s just inches inside the post and outside the post for those great players,” Maurice said, via Chris Johnston of TSN.

For the record, Auston Matthews and John Tavares, who combined for 76 goals in the regular season, have yet to light the lamp. Mitch Marner and William Nylander are also both goalless in the series. Nylander and Matthews led the Maple Leafs in the regular season with 40 goals apiece.

Toronto hopes that its offense finally gets it together in Game 4 this Wednesday on Panthers ice. The Maple Leafs are also hoping for positive regression to hit them in the upcoming game, as they have posted a 94.6 PDO in the first three games of the series.