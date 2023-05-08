The Florida Panthers are on the verge of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals after their win on Sunday over the Toronto Maple Leafs. And Panthers fans are not letting Toronto fans forget their words from before the series began.

Panthers fans rained down chants of “We Want Florida” after Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday. No, Florida fans aren’t asking to play themselves. The chant cuts deep at the bravado of Maple Leafs fans.

After Toronto won their first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Maple Leafs fans celebrated in the street. Videos surfaced on social media of these fans chanting “We Want Florida” into the night.

Right now, those chants are a bad look. Toronto has lost the first three games, and their season could end with a loss in Game 4. Furthermore, the team just hasn’t looked all that competitive despite the close games on paper.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If that isn’t bad enough, Toronto has watched as the Panthers have completely shut down their star players. The Panthers have not allowed a goal from Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, or John Tavares through the first three games of this series.

The Panthers have shocked the entire hockey world with their performances thus far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It is certainly no surprise their fans took some time to rib the opposing fans a little bit.

The Panthers can clinch the series and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday. It would mark the team’s first appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals since 1996 when they lost to the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Finals.