The Florida Panthers are one win away from moving on to the Eastern Conference Finals. Florida defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday night.

Panthers forward Sam Reinhart scored the game-winner, pushing Toronto to the brink of elimination. In the process, Florida made franchise history as it pertains to the postseason.

Reinhart’s goal clinched the sixth consecutive playoff win for the Panthers. That is the longest playoff winning streak for the Panthers, according to the TBS broadcast of the game.

The Panthers outplayed Toronto throughout the game, but the Maple Leafs stayed in it for the most part. Toronto opened the scoring in the first period when Sam Lafferty put one behind Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

In the second period, Florida found their game. Veteran forward Anthony Duclair put Florida on the board to tie the game at one. After the Maple Leafs regained the lead, Carter Verhaeghe scored to tie the game at 2-2.

The score remained 2-2 heading into the overtime period. In overtime, Florida cycled the puck through their offensive zone. Reinhart found the puck behind the net and made a move to the front of the net. His shot went through the five-hole of Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll to end the game.

Florida finds itself one win away from its first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 1996. The Panthers advanced all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals that year, where they lost to the Colorado Avalanche.

The Panthers can clinch the series in Game 4. Game 4 takes place at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Wednesday with the game being shown to American fans on ESPN.