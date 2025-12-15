MIAMI – With the Miami Heat (14-11) in a four-game skid ahead of Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors, one player that the team is hoping to get more from is Nikola Jovic. While there could be a narrative around Jovic and the Heat and what has led to his current slump, head coach Erik Spoelstra speaks on what he wants to see from the 22-year-old.

Jovic's playing time has been all over the place as of late, with Spoelstra not playing Jovic in Miami's NBA Cup quarterfinals loss to the Orlando Magic, to last playing him against the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 6 for 31 minutes in a loss. In the two games before the Kings' loss, he totaled seven minutes through both contests, putting into perspective his current role in the Heat's rotation.

It's not like he hasn't been through this before, recording six straight “Did Not Play” (or DNFs), but ended up playing and recording double-digit minutes in the final 32 games of last season. Averaging 7.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 39 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from three-point range, Spoelstra expressed to ClutchPoints what he ‘hopes' to see from Jovic.

“He's been good the last three weeks, he's made some progress in focusing on what he can control, and that's his work, that's his approach, the consistency every day,” Spoelstra said. “Every player gets their opportunity at some point, and then you have to make the most of it, ideally where you've improved, ideally where you're impacting the scoreboard. And I want our guys to have to make me make decisions. And that's what I hope for [Jovic], that his play makes me have to play him more.”

Despite the uneven role on the team, Miami has his back as even captain Bam Adebayo advocated for a turnaround.

“The thing that you can always can admire is [Jovic] wants to win. He wants to play the right way. He wants to figure out how to impact winning. And you can build off of that,” Adebayo said to ClutchPoints after Friday's practice.

Heat's Nikola Jovic frustrated by his own play

There's no doubt been concern about the young forward as the Heat gave Jovic a $62.4 million contract extension in October, showing the belief the team has in the 27th overall pick from the 2022 NBA Draft. With the regression in statistics and uncertain role on the team currently, Spoelstra still believed that opportunity is coming to Jovic, and while he's been patient, there's no denying he has been frustrated with his play.

“I feel like you get all the talk, the way they believe in you and stuff,” Jovic said to The Miami Herald. “I felt great during the last season when I was playing before I got injured. But the same thing happened last year. You go out so quick. Even last year, I was starting, and then out of nowhere, I’m not playing at all.”

“The way my minutes fall is really sad,” Jovic continued. “I’m not trying to think about what they’re thinking because I know it’s hard for them, too.”

As Jovic looks to turn around this season, it could be just he's just going through the typical life of a young basketball player, though it could also be that he's looking to fully acclimate to Miami's new fast-paced style of offense. Trying to once again play a crucial role in Spoelstra's rotation, he does have self-confidence in his value.

“I know they made the right decision,” Jovic said. “If they want to pay me and not play me, I don’t mind. I did everything I can to get here. I know how valuable I am. So it’s really simple.”

At any rate, Jovic and the Heat look to snap the four-game skid with Monday's game against the Raptors, and after that, the team embarks on a three-game road trip starting Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets.