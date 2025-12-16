It's official: Quinn Gray is moving on as coach of Albany State University. After a historic season, the Rams released a statement announcing that Gray was stepping down from the program to pursue other opportunities.

“In college athletics, success naturally creates opportunity,” said Director of Athletics Dr. Kristene Kelly in a statement. “Coach Gray's success here speaks volumes about the work that has been done at Albany State. We are proud of Coach Gray, and we are equally proud that we have the infrastructure, facilities, and support systems to sustain a winning culture. While we will miss his leadership, we are confident in what has been built and excited about the future of Golden Rams Football.”

She added, “Albany State Football is on solid and stable footing,” added Dr. Kelly. “We have strong institutional support, committed leadership, and a clear vision for where we are headed. This program will continue to move forward with purpose and momentum.”

It appeared as if Gray is all locked in to become the next head coach of Florida A&M, returning to his alma mater after being one of the best players in their history. Football Scoop reported last week that they were closing in on the hire, with Gray expected to be announced as coach in the days following the report. But Gray has yet to be announced. Now, West Georgia has been rumored to be in the mix.

A source indicated to me that the emerging FCS program West Georgia is eying Gray to replace Joel Taylor, who departed the program to return to Mercer and become their next head coach. If the rumors are indeed true, this is the latest program to indicate its interest in Gray's coaching candidacy. Per John Brice of Football Scoop, Gray traveled to Virginia last week and was offered the head coaching position. But, he ultimately turned it down, and Hampton went on to hire Kansas State assistant Van Malone.

Nothing is confirmed yet, but this is indeed an interesting development that could lead to an interesting conclusion to Gray's coaching candidacy and certainly shift the balance in HBCU football.