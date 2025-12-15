The San Francisco 49ers picked up a key Week 15 win, but the result was followed by uncertainty at wide receiver as second-year pass catcher Ricky Pearsall began the week dealing with two separate lower-body injuries.

The 49ers improved to 10-4 with a 37-24 win vs. the Titans, but questions remain about Pearsall’s availability. He aggravated a posterior cruciate ligament injury in his knee and suffered a low-grade ankle sprain after contact in the second half, limiting his effectiveness late in the game.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the situation Monday and acknowledged uncertainty over whether the former Florida Gators standout will practice this week. The knee issue involves the same ligament that sidelined Pearsall earlier in the season, though the current aggravation is not believed to be as severe. The added ankle sprain has complicated the evaluation as the team monitors swelling and recovery.

The SF Standard’s David Lombardi took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to provide further clarity after reporting on the situation following the coach’s update.

“Ricky Pearsall indeed aggravated his PCL injury and also has an ankle sprain. Shanahan unsure if he will practice this week”

Pearsall is in his second NFL season and had been trending upward prior to the setback. Through Week 15 of the 2025-26 season, he has recorded 31 receptions for 443 yards in eight games. His role has expanded as the offense looks to diversify its passing attack.

As a rookie in 2024, Pearsall appeared in 11 games and finished with 31 catches for 400 yards and three touchdowns. That production helped solidify his place in the rotation entering his second year.

With the 49ers pushing toward the postseason, Pearsall’s health will be closely monitored as the NFC West race tightens. San Francisco sits at 10-4, trailing both the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at 11-3, leaving little margin for error down the stretch. His practice status over the coming days will help determine whether the offense can remain intact as divisional positioning and playoff seeding come into sharper focus.