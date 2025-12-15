Oklahoma State football will have a quarterback opening in 2026. Zane Flores entered the College Football Transfer Portal Monday, a move he's making amid Eric Morris taking over.

Max Olson of ESPN reported Flores' decision to leave Stillwater. Flores wasn't the original starter at the beginning of 2025. But he earned QB1 duties in eight games.

Flores racked up 1,607 total yards in the end — including 1,454 through the air. He tallied 235 yards and tossed two touchdowns on Nov. 1 despite taking the 38-21 loss to Kansas.

Flores delivered a pair of two-interception games, though. Oregon picked him off twice while Kansas State also snatched that many in its Big 12 win over the Cowboys.

Will Eric Morris seek portal for next Oklahoma State QB?

Morris is coming in amid a rare transition period on the campus. His predecessor Mike Gundy once coached in 309 consecutive games for the Cowboys.

Gundy delivered some high moments at his alma mater — including producing first round NFL Draft talent. He also nearly guided Oklahoma State to a national title game appearance in the 2011 season. But Gundy's struggles with adjusting to the new era of college football plus underachieving seasons led to his firing.

Morris crossed over from nearby Denton, Texas to resurrect a proud Big 12 program. Does this mean he'll go portal hunting?

He worked wonders with Drew Mestemaker for North Texas — delivering 4,129 yards with 31 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2025. Mestemaker is sparking rumblings that he'll join his former head coach soon.

But the portal market is already looking robust. Names like former five-stars Dylan Raiola (Nebraska), DJ Lagway (Florida) and even Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati) are seeking a new collegiate home. Perhaps Morris will look into plucking one of them.