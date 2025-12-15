One of the most popular and beloved WWE Superstars of all-time, R-Truth, has opened up about his future with the company. Following reports of his departure from the company earlier this year, fans openly expressed their discontent with the organization. Shortly after Money in the Bank 2025, Truth made his surprising return to the company after signing a new deal.

Recently, speaking at Saturday Night’s Main Event Recap, R-Truth addressed his retirement plans. Though refraining from providing a concrete plan, R-Truth offered an estimated timeframe for his exit from the wrestling world.

“I always like to say, I steal this from The Rock, I let pain in my body be my guide as far as when it’s time for me to go. Right now, I still feel good,” Truth noted.

Reflecting on his newly signed deal, the veteran wrestler noted that this could be his last one. “I’ve thought about it. As you know, I just renewed my deal, so this could be the last one,” he conceded. “We all have to have that time. We all have to get off the ride at some point.”

At 53 years old, R-Truth is still one of the most physically fit Superstars on the roster. Arguably in the best shape of his career, Truth also discussed how he has stayed away from injuries as a result of his training from Booker T. Indeed, in his decades of experience as a professional wrestler, R-Truth has never experienced any such fatal or career-ending injuries.

Why did WWE release R-Truth?

Earlier this year, as per a Q&A from WrestleVotes (via Cultaholic Wrestling), R-Truth's WWE release was a financial decision. The report noted that despite Truth's popularity amongst the WWE universe, it was not enough to keep him employed with the promotion.

“It's just a contract thing, it's a financial thing,” they reported. “Truth for no reason than he's been around for a very long time [and] was making a lot of money. That's the main reason he's no longer a part of this company.”

Despite his release, Truth returned a few weeks later, embracing the brand new gimmick of Ron Killings.