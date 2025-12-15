Free-agent right-hander Michael King has narrowed his search for a new team to three American League East clubs: the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Baltimore Orioles, according to a report from Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe. The 30-year-old Rhode Island native and Boston College alum is reportedly hoping to decide on his next destination soon.

King, who spent the first five seasons of his MLB career with the Yankees, developed into a top-tier starting option during his two-year run with the San Diego Padres. In 2024, his first full season as a starter, he posted a 2.95 ERA in 173⅔ innings with a 3.33 FIP and a 27.7% strikeout rate, earning seventh place in NL Cy Young Award voting. Over his two seasons in San Diego, he went 18-12 with a 3.10 ERA in 46 appearances (45 starts), compiling 277 strikeouts, 89 walks, and one shutout.

The 2025 season, however, was overshadowed by injuries. King was limited to 15 starts due to a nerve issue in his shoulder and a minor knee injury late in the year. Before the shoulder issue, he performed exceptionally in ten appearances with a 2.59 ERA, 3.26 FIP, and 28.4% strikeout rate. Upon returning, he experienced a slump over five appearances, putting up a 6.11 ERA, 14.5% strikeout rate, and 10.8% walk rate. Having faced his fair share of challenges, King still shone in the postseason, moving to the bullpen for the Padres’ Wild Card series against the Chicago Cubs and striking out the side in a scoreless inning.

In November, King rejected San Diego’s qualifying offer, opening the door for a multi-year free-agent deal while ensuring the Padres will receive a compensatory draft pick from any team that signs him.

Article Continues Below

Of the three teams pursuing him, the Orioles have the clearest need for starting pitching. Baltimore floundered in the past season after their offseason decisions on Charlie Morton, Tomoyuki Sugano, and Zach Eflin did not pan out, leaving Kyle Bradish and Trevor Rogers as the most promising rotation pieces. King would instantly become the staff ace and upgrade a rotation that ranked among the league’s worst, all while likely fitting under a reasonable contract. MLBTR has projected King to sign a four-year, $80 million deal, ranking him as the #14 free agent this offseason. Not only that, he has been excellent against the Orioles, posting a 3-1 record with a 2.67 ERA in 14 career appearances, including two starts.

The Red Sox offer a different profile. King would return to New England, where he has personal ties, but Boston’s rotation is already deep. Garrett Crochet, Sonny Gray, Brayan Bello, and Patrick Sandoval figure to anchor the staff, with additional depth from Johan Oviedo, Kyle Harrison, and others. King would likely slot in as a No. 2 starter behind Crochet, providing stability while allowing the Red Sox to leverage their pitching depth in potential trades for offense.

For the Yankees, King is a familiar arm who can also provide rotation support. With Max Fried healthy and Gerrit Cole expected back from Tommy John surgery in 2026, New York’s rotation could still benefit from added depth, particularly with Clarke Schmidt set to miss most of the season and Allan Winans lacking MLB experience. King would add insurance and potentially shift existing starters like Cam Schlittler and Luis Gil into secondary roles.

As long as he remains healthy, King will be a high-impact signing and a valuable addition to any AL East rotation.