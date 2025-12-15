The Green Bay Packers suffered a season-altering 34-26 defeat against the Denver Broncos in Week 15 at Empower Field at Mile High. At 9-4-1, Green Bay left the game with plenty to worry about, including the end of a four-game streak and injuries to crucial players.

After the loss, head coach Matt LaFleur gave his players a hard-hitting reality check.

“It was a double-whammy for us just losing some pieces that are critical for our success,” LaFleur said. “Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us, and we gotta rally around one another. Everybody’s gotta elevate their play.”

Acquired in a trade for two first-round picks and Kenny Clark, Linebacker Micah Parsons exited late in the third quarter with a non-contact knee injury. The initial diagnosis suggests a torn ACL, a setback that could bring his 2025 season to a premature end and carry over into 2026. The two-time All-Pro had been the mainstay of the Packers' defense, recording 12.5 sacks before Sunday's contest. His absence significantly weakens a defense that allowed Denver quarterback Bo Nix to complete 23 of 34 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns without a sack or turnover. Courtland Sutton exploited Green Bay's secondary with seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Adding to the Packers’ woes, wide receiver Christian Watson left the game after a chest injury following a collision with Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II. Coming off a torn ACL earlier in the season, Watson had been doing a lot of the heavy lifting for Green Bay's offense, piling up 38 catches for 452 yards and five touchdowns across seven games. Once he left the game, there was a noticeable drop-off in quarterback Jordan Love’s performance too. After completing 17 of 22 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown in the first half, Love finished the game 24-of-40 for 276 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, posting a passer rating of just 68.3.

Right tackle Zach Tom and safety Evan Williams both suffered knee injuries, too, putting even more pressure on an offensive line facing the Broncos fierce pass rush. The Packers managed only three quarterback hits on Nix and were unable to contain Denver in the most important parts of the game. Green Bay’s red-zone efficiency suffered as well, converting only one of four trips into touchdowns compared to the Broncos' perfect four-for-four performance.

The Packers stayed in the fight well into the fourth quarter. They held the ball with under a minute remaining with a chance to tie via touchdown and two-point conversion, but consecutive turnovers on downs and an interception by Riley Moss dashed their hopes.

With just three games remaining and the Chicago Bears now holding the division lead, Green Bay has its work cut out to get back on top and remain a contender in 2025.