John Cena recently faced off against Gunther in his career's last-ever WWE match. On Dec. 13, 2025, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Gunther defeated Cena in a dominating victory, after the man who never gives up finally gave up. However, one moment from the match has turned into a talking point.

In a rare slip, Gunther was captured by certain eagle-eyed fans to have broken character. Midway through the match, fans witnessed Cena attempt an avalanche Attitude Adjustment on Gunther from the top rope. However, as Cena tried to pick the “Ring General” on his back, Gunther slipped out a brief smile.

Gunther broke character on this one 🤣 (🎥: @WWE)

pic.twitter.com/xKxxS8oE23 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

The blink-and-you-miss moment was caught on camera, leading several fans to believe that the former World Heavyweight Champion might have broken character during his match. In arguably one of the best matches of the night, Cena and Gunther put on an amazing display of wrestling, culminating in a poetic ending to Cena's decades-long career.

Following an emotional ending to the match, WWE presented Cena with a heartwarming video package highlighting his career. Soaking in the moment and the cheers, Cena closed the night by keeping his boots in the ring and slowly walking out.

John Cena's father is proud of his son's career

Article Continues Below

Just days before his son's final WWE match, John Cena Sr. dropped a major proud truth bomb about his son's legendary career.

“I’ve experienced a young man start from the beginning, from the very, very bottom,” Cena's father claimed. “If anybody doesn’t believe hustle, loyalty, and respect, (he has) proven to you as an individual that you yourself, hustling and believing in yourself, being loyal to yourself and those around you, and giving respect to those close to you and around you and yourself, you can accomplish anything.”

While Cena shared a rocky relationship with his father, the two have since made up and rekindled their bond.