Patriots’ Bill Belichick drops Derek Jeter praise that will make Red Sox, Yankees look twice

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was recently asked who his favorite MLB shortstop of all-time is. The famed head coach offered an answer that will catch both Yankees and Red Sox fans’ attention, per Talkin’ Yanks on Twitter.

“There was a lot of good ones,” Belichick said. “Have to go with (Derek) Jeter here in the long haul…be hard to put anybody ahead of Jeter.”

Derek Jeter is a well-respected athlete in the sports world. However, Red Sox fans probably would have preferred for Bill Belichick to choose a non-Yankee. Nevertheless, it is difficult to argue against Jeter.

Belichick has led the Patriots to a 4-4 record to open the 2022 campaign. New England has dealt with inconsistency, but they will have a shot at making the postseason. Bill Belichick recently moved into second all-time in coaching wins. The Hall of Fame caliber coach drew praise from the Patriots’ organization.

“Just wanted to give a huge congratulations to coach Belichick,” quarterback Mac Jones said. “What an accomplishment, obviously he’s done a great job here, and it’s just a blessing to be able to play for him. We don’t do the whole individual awards, but that’s a big one and just to be his quarterback right now is a huge blessing. I thought today was a good win, I think in the National Football League it’s obviously hard to win.”

Bill Belichick will look to lead the Patriots to the playoffs. And given Derek Jeter’s legacy, the people of Massachusetts will likely forgive his Jeter fandom.