FOXBOROUGH – While Bill Belichick wouldn’t say who would get the start at quarterback for the New England Patriots on Sunday, it appears that someone else leaked it out.

Mac Jones will start against the New York Jets after getting about 90 percent of the first team reps at practice on Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.

The Patriots’ decision to start Jones comes two days after they benched him after three drives in their 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night. In his return from a high ankle sprain, Jones completed just 50 percent of his passes (3-for-6) for 16 yards with an interception. The Patriots went three-and-out in their first two drives with Jones under center before he threw an interception on his final drive of the night.

Breaking news for Week 8: Patriots QB Mac Jones took about 90% of the first teams reps in practice today and will start for the team on Sunday against the Jets, per source. pic.twitter.com/Gc2js6YabK — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 26, 2022

Fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe came in for Jones and immediately led the Patriots to two touchdown drives, including a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers. Zappe completed his first four passes of the game for 97 yards and after he won his first two NFL starts, questions began to rise if he had usurped Jones as the team’s starting quarterback. However, Zappe lost a fumble before halftime and threw two interceptions in the second half.

Following Monday’s game, Belichick confirmed that he planned to play both quarterbacks against the Bears, adding more uncertainty to the situation. Speaking prior to Wednesday’s practice, the Patriots coach said he’ll “see how it goes here today” before naming a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game.

Belichick didn’t exactly say what needed to happen on Wednesday in order to name a starter. He said after Monday’s game though that Jones’ injured ankle was part of the reason why he planned to play both quarterbacks against the Bears.

Prior to Wednesday’s practice, Mac Jones seemed to be in a good mood while he was walking to the practice field alongside offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, with the two of them laughing during their conversation.

During the media availability portion of practice, Jones appeared to be moving fine again. Jones ran three times in Monday’s game for 24 yards.