Bill Belichick, Patriots’ unconventional move to prepare for Week 1 vs. Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have always been the New England Patriots’ Achilles heel. For some reason, Bill Belichick’s squad has always struggled to put away their division rivals when they meet in the regular season. Even during their dominant years with Tom Brady, the Pats still lost to Miami in cruel fashion.

I don’t know what’s funnier the #Patriots losing on this last second play or Gronkowski playing safety tripping over his own leg.#Dolphins pic.twitter.com/iNV2llabtD — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) December 9, 2018

With the Patriots scheduled to open their season against the Dolphins in Miami, head coach Bill Belichick is taking no chances this time around. New England will travel early to Miami in order to acclimate themselves to the weather conditions in the team. They’ll be holding three practices in Florida, which is a rather interesting turn of events. (via ESPN)

This trip apparently was planned months ago, way before training camp started. It’s an interesting move from the Patriots, who are clearly gunning for a playoff spot this year. They did make it to the playoffs last year, but were steamrolled in the Wild Card game by the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots are entering the 2022 season with a rather bizarre coaching set-up. Most teams follow the system of having one head coach, along with one offensive and defensive coordinator. After Josh McDaniels’ departure, though, Bill Belichick is going with an “OC-by-committee” set-up, with him, Matt Patricia, and Joe Judge sharing play-calling duties. So far, it’s been… questionable, to say the least.

With the Bills and the Dolphins pegged to take over the AFC East, the Patriots have a tall task ahead of them. Can Mac Jones and the team carry New England back to their throne on top of the division?