It's wheels up for one of the wildest two weeks in basketball! The 2K25 2024 Summer League New Orleans Pelicans Summer League squad has been made official. Some familiar faces will be leading the team while helping rookies Yves Missi and Antonio Reeves adjust to the pro game.

The Pelicans know the game plan for a successful summer. New Orleans will face a four-game slate of the Minnesota Timberwolves (July 12), Orlando Magic (July 14), San Antonio Spurs (July 16), and Memphis Grizzlies (July 18). The fifth game could be for the Summer League championship or just a consolation run for the largely well-known roster.

Assistant Aaron Miles is stepping in as head coach. Missi will be challenged in the first four games. Jordan Hawkins must show progress. The rest is a crapshoot as the cobbled-together rosters all compete through longshot odds for training camp invites.

Pelicans have strong foundational four

The Pelicans should win a few moneyline bets in Las Vegas. New Orleans is sending a strong starting five contingent. Jordan Hawkins and Antonio Reeves give Miles a strong, seasoned backcourt to run half-court sets. Hawkins (22) and Reeves (23) are two of the oldest, most experienced players on a Summer League roster. It will say a lot if they cannot dictate the pace.

A hyped draft-and-stash prospect, Karlo Matkovic, will start in the stretch-four spot. Matkovic did very well in European and G-League competitions over the past two years. The next step is dominating in Las Vegas before claiming some rotation minutes in training camp. The offense looks ready. Matkovic's defensive protection to help Yves Missi keep the fouls down will determine his future. European teams are already circling with competitive offers.

Keeping bigs fresh while working out wings

Yves Missi and Karlo Matkovic are locked in as the starting frontcourt. Jordan Hall is fighting for more than just spot minutes in the NBA, which is what he got with the San Antonio Spurs last season. Hall could fill in as a starter should Matkovic only play the first 2-3 games in Las Vegas.

The Pelicans will likely cycle through a couple of NBA-ready wing options to fill out the fifth starting spot. Kevin Obanor, formerly with the Toronto 905, is a 6-foot-8 wing who will help slow down strong perimeter threats on defense. Trhae Mitchell was a defensive menace (1.8 steals, 1.2 blocks) who made over 42% from three-point range with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers last season.

Keion Brooks Jr. was at 38% on three-pointers last season with the Washington Huskies, leading the Pac 12 in scoring (21.3 PPG). Only two players at the NCAA D1 level averaged 21.0 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 49% overall: Zach Edey and Brooks Jr. Joey Hauser, waived by the Utah Jazz, and Providence product Josh Oduro will have a tough time seeing the court.

Backcourt backups need to be ready

NBA teams are not looking for stats during Summer League sessions. Most franchises have too much invested in first-round rookies to give undrafted free agents much opportunity. The Pelicans are prioritizing guard play that can put Yves Missi in positions to succeed. Consistent above-average play from the reserves is half the battle since they'll be playing almost half the game.

Jermaine Couisnard and Josh Oduro will fight with Jalen Crutcher and Izaiah Brockington for minutes behind Hawkins and Reeves. Couisnard averaged approximately 15 points, three assists, and four rebounds a game while at Oregon. He served as a part-time point guard but projects as a backup off-ball option at the next level. Both Crutcher and Brockington have spent time in the Birmingham Squadron system. The experience, chemistry, and comfort levels of those two reserves should benefit the team as much as anyone.