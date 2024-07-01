NBA Summer League action is about more than just the games. Hoops fans making the pilgrimage to Las Vegas are fueled by the hope and promise of newly drafted rookies. Mistakes are supposed to be made going into a new job, something the newest New Orleans Pelicans in Yves Missi and Antonio Reeves should keep in mind.

These upcoming games are all about development, growth, and getting used to an NBA system. Still, the NBA Summer League schedule could be a challenge for first-round pick Missi.

The Pelicans know the general strategies that will be used in Las Vegas. The tactics to get Missi opportunities will vary game-by-game. It will be the only way to evaluate the rawness of a 19-year-old with only three years of playing experience. Thankfully, fans will get to see the newest addition to the Pelicans go against some well-established names.

Missi's pro career will start with a date against the Minnesota Timberwolves (July 12). The Orlando Magic (July 14), San Antonio Spurs (July 16), and Memphis Grizzlies (July 18) follow. The date and opponent for the Pelicans’ fifth game will be determined by the results of the first four games.

The challenges that lie ahead for Yves Missi, Antonio Reeves, and Jordan Hawkins are a bit more straightforward.

Tying up with Timberwolves (July 12 – ESPN2)

The Minnesota Timberwolves are making some interesting moves this offseason. They traded up to snag Rob Dillingham at eighth overall then took Terrence Shannon Jr. with the 27th pick of the 2024 NBA Draft. Jesse Edwards (West Virginia) was recently signed to a two-way deal. Leonard Miller, Jaylen Clark, Josh Minott, and Daishen Nix are all reportedly on the roster as well.

Missi will be going up against with the 6-foot-10 Miller and 6-foot-11 Edwards all game. Edwards (14.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 60% FG) dominated at Syracuse before an injury-plagued season at West Virginia tanked his draft stock. Edwards will have something to prove as far as making a roster. Miller (19.5 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 3.0 APG) will want to show his impressive G-League numbers were no fluke.

Missi is facing off against two players who match up well in size and athleticism. In between battles for rebounds, the rookie will have to bump and run Dillingham and Shannon Jr. during pick-and-roll actions. This should be a good introduction to the NBA game for Missi, who will have far more difficult developmental days ahead.

Casting spells on Anthony Black's Magic (July 14 – NBATV)

The Orlando Magic will be led by a Big Three of new rookie Tristan da Silva and sophomore sensations Anthony Black and Jett Howard. Some saw da Silva as a can't-miss prospect while Missi was to be avoided.

This matchup will not settle those arguments, but someone will score some early points. Will Missi reaffirm poor draft grades or have those skeptics headed back to the drawing board? This might be Missi's best shot to post an eye-popping stat line. Even if da Silva does the same it will be seen as progress in game two.

Spurs pulling Missi out to perimeter

Missi will miss out on matching up against Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs in Las Vegas. Wembanyama will be in Paris on July 16 for the Olympics. Missi will have to corral Stephon Castle, Johnny Furphy, and Sidy Cissoko instead. The Spurs are also bringing Jamaree Bouyea, RaiQuan Gray, and David Duke Jr. on their Summer League roster.

Castle averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the national champion UConn Huskies. UNC's Harrison Ingram posted 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds while making 38.5% of his threes. The Spurs will have some high-level guard play on display in the desert. Missi might get run off of the court if the Pelicans do not give him proper point-of-attack protection.

The Spurs have their big man of the future in Wembanyama. San Antonio will have no player taller than 6-foot-9 on the roster. Missi will need to wear some dancing shoes as his defensive footwork will need to be in overdrive in the third game.

Getting an education vs. Grizzlies (July 18 – NBA TV)

The July 18 meeting against the Memphis Grizzlies will be the most anticipated. Going against Zach Edey will show Missi just how much raw skills get punished by polished fundamentals. Trey Jemison and GG Jackson are battled-tested veterans compared to Missi.

It might result in a few extra bumps and bruises but this fourth game is where Missi might get the best education on what to expect during training camp.