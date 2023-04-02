A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The New Orleans Pelicans needed a win on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, and Brandon Ingram was there to answer the call. The Pelicans star came out with a massive performance to lead his team to a crucial 122-114 victory over Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers.

After the game, New Orleans head coach Willie Green had nothing but high praise for Ingram. The second-year shot-caller just had to give his star his flowers:

“He’s putting us on his shoulders and making play after play, not just the scoring, but getting his teammates involved,” Green said. “To finish it off, for him, it’s really about winning. His mindset is whatever he needs to do to win, that’s what he’ll do.”

Ingram finished with 36 big points in this one on 13-of-23 shooting, to go along with four rebounds, eight assists, and just one turnover in 39 minutes of action. Kawhi Leonard did his thing for the Clippers, dropping a 40-piece all over the Pels, but in the end, it was Ingram who won the battle.

“It’s great to see because I firmly believe, and the rest of us believe BI’s one of the best players in the NBA,” Green said. “It’s great to see him put it on display and his hard work pay off.”

Coach Green on Brandon Ingram's performance tonight: pic.twitter.com/H76me6wzyO — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 2, 2023

It’s hard to argue against coach Willie Green’s sentiments here after seeing Brandon Ingram go off like that. Thanks to his heroics, the Pelicans have now leapfrogged the Los Angeles Lakers for the seventh spot in the West. They are also just a half-game behind the Clippers for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the conference.