With the New Orleans Pelicans not yet in the clear for the playoffs, Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram is aware of the mindset that his team has with their backs against the wall.

“Everyone has one goal,” Ingram says, per Christian Clark of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “Championship. Playoffs. Just coming in with our heads up. Of course, we are not a front-running team. When we lose, we’re pretty resilient.”

The Pelicans are 39-38, good for 8th in the Western Conference standings, but with the new format of the postseason they aren’t necessarily guaranteed to move past the regular season even if it ended today. New Orleans would first have to face the Minnesota Timberwolves, who currently have the seventh-seed.

If they should defeat the Timberwolves in this win-and-advance format, they’ll become the seventh-seed themselves and then face the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in what would be a highly entertaining series. Both teams thrive defensive and have star offensive players that could create a whirlwind matchup.

However, if the Pelicans lose to Minnesota in the play-in game, they’ll have to face the winner of the play-in game between the ninth-seeded Los Angeles Lakers and the 10th-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers, like New Orleans, are a team that’s familiar with playing with their back against the wall and it would be understandable if they outlasted the Thunder despite their collection of young talent.

With that said, if the Pelicans were to face L.A. themselves, the fireworks might come out. Especially if Zion Williamson is healthy.

It would only be one game though, and should New Orleans win, they would face the top-seeded Denver Nuggets.

Armed with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, that would be ultimate test.